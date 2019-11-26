Take the pledge to vote

'I Had to Leave Because Circumstances Were Such,' Says Bigg Boss Contestant Tehseen Poonawalla

Tehseen Poonawalla had entered Bigg Boss as a wild card entrant and was evicted in about a week's time.

IANS

Updated:November 26, 2019, 2:22 PM IST
He was an enthu-cutlet as he entered the season 13 of the controversial show Bigg Boss and was constantly heard saying he would come out as a winner on the show, but his stint didn't last long. Columnist Tehseen Poonawalla was evicted in about a week's time.

A week's stay at the Bigg Boss house saw Poonawalla in a different light. He was termed as overconfident as he kept repeating he would win the show, and that he would not reveal his game plan for performing weekly tasks. He also got involved in a verbal spat with everyone's favourite Sidharth Shukla.

But Poonawalla insists he had to leave the show because of "circumstances". "I had to leave because the circumstances were such and I don't regret it one bit. I left Bigg Boss on the day the Ayodhya judgement came, I had my Kashmir human rights case, now there is Maharashtra government formation. So in a sense since I left Bigg Boss, I have not been able to take even a one-day break," he said.

Poonawalla became the highest-paid contestant on Bigg Boss season 13, beating TV actress Rashami Desai (unconfirmed reports claimed he was given Rs 21 lakh per week during his stay).

Post his stint on the show, he is trying to revive his career as a panelist on TV shows.

Poonawalla said, "Being in the thick of news and my political and legal activism is more exciting. Political commentary and political activities is what excites me the most. Bigg Boss was fun no doubt about it, but it is nothing compared to the real life politics, fights, battles and drama. And this is what I love and will always do."

