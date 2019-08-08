I Had to Work Really Hard to Reach Where I Am Today, Says Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy, who has been featuring with Bollywood’s biggest stars right at the beginning of her movie career, says people often to forget that she’s struggled a whole lot for a decade to be where she’s today.

“At times, many tend to forget my experience of working on television — the fact that I’ve been acting and dancing for ten years. So, it’s not that things are coming to me when I’m at home sipping my tea. I had to work really hard to reach where I am today. I had to audition for each of these parts, prove myself to get the role in films,” she told Hindustan Times.

Mouni made her dream Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in last year’s Gold. Since then, she’s featured alongside John Abraham in Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW). Mouni will next be seen along with Rajkummar Rao in Made in China. She also has Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra in her kitty.

On Brahmastra’s release being postponed to 2020, she said, “It’s Ayan’s baby. It’s a beautiful piece of art and he wants the experience of watching the film for the audience very special. So, such a film should not happen in a rush.”

