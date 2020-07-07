I Hated Academics, was Never Considered Bright Student: Deepika Padukone Opens up on Her Education

Actress Deepika Padukone made some candid revelations about her academic life in a newly released documentary on YouTube, titled Batch of 2020. The movie is directed and narrated by Anto Philip and puts popular celebrities in the spotlight as they discuss their school and college life while wishing the graduating class of 2020 all the best for the future.

Deepika in her segment reveals that she has only completed her education till 12th standard and is not a graduate even though her parents wanted her to have a basic qualification while she pursued her passion for modelling and acting. She also sheds light on the fact that she did enroll in the distance mode of education to complete her graduation, but failed.

In Batch of 2020, Deepika also sheds light on not being the brightest of students in her batch, academically, and how she once had to 'temporarily make a new group of friends' since all her class mates were busy being popular by excelling in music, studies etc. Deepika further reveals that she was more inclined towards non-academic things in school and was excited about inter-school competitions, sports, theatre etc.

In her own words, Deepika says, "I just hated academics. It was never really a passion of mine- education, learning. I always felt like I didn't have to go through academics to sort of be successful or be whatever."

Reflecting on her school life, Deepika says, "Exams, tests, none of it ever made any sense to me. I'd say average or below average was where I usually sat. In high school it got to a place where temporarily I formed a new set of friends because my friends were so busy being head girl of the band, head girl of school, head girl of something else. My friends got really popular in school. They were busy doing all of those things. I kind of got left behind because I didn't know what to do. I was never considered a bright student."

About enrolling in graduation and dropping out, Deepika says, "I tried, I genuinely tried to appear for my first degree exams via IGNOU. I did all of that. I failed. I had to do some tests that you submit. Failed. I was cleaning up some folders of mine and I found some 'Failed, failed'. I have just liked failed. I've not attended some of these things. But this was when I basically clear in my head that I don't want an education. I have done my 10th and 12th, that's more than enough for me and that's about it."

Deepika is a prime example how certificates and degrees don't define anyone. You can check out the whole docu film Batch of 2020, featuring Deepika and other celebrities here.

