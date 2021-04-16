I Have an Addiction and It's Called Cricket: Suniel Shetty Flaunts his Passion for the Game

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has a thing for cricket. His passion for the sport is quite evident as he often posts pictures or videos flaunting his cricket skills on social media. Recently, the actor was spotted practicing batting on the cricket field.

Dressed in all black with white sneakers on, the fitness enthusiast is seen hitting some great shots when bowled from the other end of the pitch. While the actor picked some defensive shots, he went aggressively for others turning them into big hits. Shetty posted the video terming it that he has an addiction and it is cricket.

Sonu Sood showed his love by putting heart emojis in the comment section, while Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Aye aye Captain!!!! We need to play a game soon.” Whereas, Rahul Dev praised Shetty’s looks and commented, “Annaaa!! Looking good.”

Television actor Bhakhtyar Irani took a jibe by mentioning his daughter’s Athiya Shetty rumoured beau, cricketer KL Rahul. He wrote that Shetty’s batting style is quite similar to cricketer Rahul and the actor is “killing it”.

In other video, Shetty skillfully showed his spin bowling technique. While uploading it on Instagram he wrote that “googly” always works on the field.

Earlier, the actor had headed the Mumbai Heroes cricket team as the skipper for the Celebrity Cricket League. He is also the co-founder of Ferit Cricket Bash that was launched in December 2018.

On the movies front, Shetty last appeared in Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama Mumbai Saga, which was released on March 19 this year. He also acted in the Tamil film Darbar with Rajnikanth in 2020. His upcoming venture is a Telugu-language sports drama film, Ghani which is written and directed by Kiran Korrapati.

