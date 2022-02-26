'I Have an Attitude... Deal With It': Vanitha Vijayakumar in New Insta Post

Actor Vanitha Vijayakumar, who recently walked out of Bigg Boss Ultimate citing mental health concerns, has shared on Instagram a selfie with her daughter and a note. “For those who think I am ARROGANT EGOISTIC AND HAVE AN ATTITUDE… YES I AM AND I DO HAVE AN ATTITUDE… I CAN AFFORD TO AS IM WORTH IT..DEAL WITH IT OR DON’T…ITS A U PROBLEM NOT A ME PROBLEM. YES, AND I AM MY PRIORITY. TOO HAPPY TO BE BOTHERED,” she wrote in her post.

Many in the comments praised Vanitha and said that her presence on Bigg Boss Ultimate will be missed. One user wrote, “East or west Vanitha the best! #VanithaArmy from BB3.” Another, speculating the reason behind her quitting the show, said, “I think you quit the show because of Kamal sir because he’s not gonna be the host for this ultimate season.” Meanwhile, a third user said, “Without you, it is boring! All playing safe.”

Advertisement

Vanitha attained fame after participating in Bigg Boss 3 hosted by Kamal Haasan. Due to her confrontational attitude and aggressive behaviour, she became a controversial figure in the show.

Bigg Boss Ultimate, the first OTT season of Bigg Boss Tamil, is now left with only nine contestants after Vanitha Vijayakumar walked out of the house. Vanitha walked out after the eviction of Abhinav, Shariq, Suja, and Suresh. Vanity stated that she had to take care of her mental health and hence decided to leave the show.

Earlier too, Vanitha requested Bigg Boss to send her home saying that she was feeling homesick. She also told housemates that she did not feel comfortable staying in the Bigg Boss house after host Kamal Haasan announced his exit from the show following a clash of schedules with his upcoming movies.

After her stint of Bigg Boss 3, Vanitha guest-starred in season 4 of Bigg Boss. Later, she also participated in BBJodigal, from which she walked out after an altercation with the show host Ramya Krishnan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.