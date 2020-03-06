I Have Approached Acting Very Differently in Angrezi Medium, Says Irrfan Khan

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan is all set to make a comeback with Angrezi Medium, a sequel to his 2017 movie Hindi medium, after his long-drawn illness. The actor was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour, in March 2018, when he announced the same on his social media.

The actor, who is still under treatment for the rare tumour, talked about how he was looking forward to his upcoming project after being cut off from showbiz for a long time.

When asked how the illness has had an effect on his life, he said, "I had become excessively busy (before falling ill), so much so that I almost missed (watching) my sons (Babil and Ayan) become young adults from little boys. I was running out of time all the time. Ironically now, I have kind of an idea what 'running out of time' actually means. So, I am just counting my blessings and thanking everyone who has prayed for me."

The film's director Homi Adajania had revealed in an earlier interview that when the actor returned on the sets after his treatment, he had actually forgotten how to act. The actor confirmed the same and said this time he has come out with a new technique of which he's hopeful. "Yes, Homi is absolutely right. That's exactly what I felt but then, I intentionally kept it that way. I did not use any technique (of acting) which I had used earlier. I have approached acting very differently in Angrezi Medium. Now, you all should watch it, and tell me if it worked or not," Irrfan said.

When asked if he had plans to sign up for new projects already, he was said, "I don't know. Who knows about the future? Two years back, I was giving names of films that I had in the pipeline but then, what happened? So, I believe that whatever is in store for me will reveal itself. And it will be good so, I will wait for it."

Angrezi Medium is slated to release on March 20, 2020, and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal.

