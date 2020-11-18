I Have Become More Forgiving with Time, Says Hrithik Roshan

His two-decade journey in Bollywood has helped Hrithik Roshan evolve as an actor and as a human being.

"Earlier I used to have a toolbox method but with Kaabil and post Kaabil my process as an actor has evolved. I think I have become more forgiving and at the same time I think I trust myself more now. This allows me to explore better. Without the fear of being wrong," he told IANS.

Hrithik, who made his debut as a hero with the hit film Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai, completed 20 years in the industry in January this year. At 46, when he looks back at his journey in filmdom, all he has is immense respect and passion for work.

"The last 20 years, as an actor, have been a joy ride! Filled with learnings and diverse experiences. It has been enriching. I think I work because a working environment helps build virtues. And virtues is what one needs to become the best version of oneself. That in itself is my overall mission in life. Looking ahead, our industry is at a juncture where the audience, storytelling and technology are constantly evolving - there is so much out there to explore, to depict. It is an exciting space to be in, as an artist. I am excited for the next phase of my career," he shared.

He continued: "As an artist, I have always given my all to my work. I wouldn't say my productivity has had any kind of shift (during the lockdown). I have missed my film sets, the hustle of each stage of production. But I'm glad that we as an industry evolved to working remotely. I have been working on multiple projects throughout the pandemic, with the unlock, there have been developments."

Hrithik opened up about his plan of action for the future, too. "The last few months have been a lot of discussions with writers and directors. I've been reading a lot of scripts and writing as well. We brainstormed some very interesting and exciting story ideas and I am looking forward to present these on screen in the capacity of an actor and producer," he said.

How does he select his films? "A story that speaks to the audience, while keeping them engaged and entertained. So my selection process is not genre centric, but content centric," he replied.