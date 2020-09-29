I Have Been a Part of Some Blockbusters, But Didn't Have a Great Time Doing Them, Says Shruti Haasan

Actress Shruti Haasan, who is a part of multiple cinema including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, talked about how she balances her career between the three. The actress also talked about being honest with her choice of work.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Shruti said, “I no longer listen to people who say we need to do only commercial films. I’ve been a part of some blockbusters, but didn’t have a great time doing them. I am making more honest choices now.”

Shruti said she is selective with Bollywood films because she gets better offers in the South films. “It’s about balancing Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films and I always get better roles down South,” she said.

Shruti was last seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Yaara, which released on Zee5 during the lockdown. The film also starred Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Verma and Kenny Basumatary in lead roles. She will be reuniting with Vidyut again in Power, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film had wrapped production in December 2019.

Apart from that she will be seen in the Telugu film Krack, which reunites her with co-star Ravi Teja and director Gopichand after 7 years after Balupu. The actress said that it is a commercial film and her character has an interesting arc.

She will also be seen in the Tamil film Laabam, with Vijay Sethupathi. The film has been directed by SP Jananathan and also stars Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles.