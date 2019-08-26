I Have Built an Entire Career by Focusing on the Common Imperfect Man, Says Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana says with his films he wants to focus on a flawed common man and make him shine like a hero.

Ayushmann said initially in his career people advised him to not pick films like Vicky Donor and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan as the subjects were not suitable for a mainstream actor.

"A lot of people were apprehensive about choosing a role of a sperm donor, that's why I state Vicky Donor is kind of a case study. With Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, a lot of people said how can you do a role of a guy suffering from erectile dysfunction, being a mainstream hero, and I was like we need to normalise that.

"That's what my endeavour is to focus on the common imperfect man who is a hero in life. I have built up my entire career on that. The more challenging or complex the character is, the more excited I get. And going with the same trajectory, I'm excited with Bala and also Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan," Ayushmann told PTI.

In his upcoming film Dream Girl, Ayushmann plays the role of a young man who can imitate a female's voice and also plays the part of Sita in Ramleela.

The Article 15 actor believes stereotypes around a man playing female parts or vice-versa should be changed. "Times have changed for the better. We have become more gender fluid. There are certain generalisations we make with both the sexes, male and female, but I think that should be stopped.

"There is nothing right or wrong, nothing male or female, feminine or masculine, you can do whatever you want to and that's the real world you want to exist in. So being a part of the progressive cinema, it's my aspiration to do roles which are defining the changing times," he added.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.