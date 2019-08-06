I Have Fulfilled My Wife Sridevi’s Dream, Says Boney Kapoor on Maiden Tamil Film’s Premiere

Producer Boney Kapoor, whose maiden Tamil production venture Nerkonda Paarvai debuted in Singapore on Tuesday, says he has managed to fulfil his late wife and veteran actor Sridevi's dream.

According to reports, while shooting for the 2012 film English Vinglish, Tamil star Ajith had promised Sridevi that he will do a film with her husband Boney.

The filmmaker on Tuesday morning tweeted, "I am truly blessed 9 am IST today Premiere Show of Nerkonda Paarvai will start in Singapore. I have managed to fulfil my wife Sridevi Kapoor's dream. It couldn't have been possible without the support of Ajith Kumar... entire cast and technicians. I shall always cherish this."

I am truly blessed 9am IST today Premiere Show of @nerkondapaarvai will start in Singapore. I have managed to fullfil my wife Sridevi Kapoor’s dreamIt couldn’t have been possible without the support of #AjithKumar #HVinoth, entire cast & technicians. I shall always cherish this — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 6, 2019

Nerkonda Paarvai is the Tamil remake of the courtroom drama Pink. The film also stars Vidya Balan, Mahat Raghavendra, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam in important roles.

On February 24, 2018, Sridevi tragically passed away at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room in Dubai. Boney was reportedly in the room when she went to the bathroom to get ready for dinner. It is said that he discovered Sridevi unconscious in the bathtub filled with water. She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

