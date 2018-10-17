English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I Have Full Faith in India's Judiciary: Zoa Morani Over Allegations on Father Karim Morani
An aspiring actress has accused Karim Morani of drugging her, raping her and clicking her nude pictures in 2015.
An aspiring actress has accused Karim Morani of drugging her, raping her and clicking her nude pictures in 2015.
Loading...
Zoa Morani, actress and daughter of producer Karim Morani who has been accused of sexual harassment by an aspiring actress, says the truth about her father will be out soon as she has faith in the country's judicial system.
An aspiring actress has accused Karim of drugging her, raping her and clicking her nude pictures in 2015.
Reacting to the accusation against her father, Zoa said here: "I don't want to talk about that issue because the matter is sub judice. When judgement of court will be out, then everybody will know about it. All I can say is that I have full faith in the judicial system of our country and the truth will prevail for sure."
Karim is also an alleged accused in the 2G spectrum case.
Last year, he was booked by Hyderabad police for the rape of a 25-year-old Delhi-based studen
An aspiring actress has accused Karim of drugging her, raping her and clicking her nude pictures in 2015.
Reacting to the accusation against her father, Zoa said here: "I don't want to talk about that issue because the matter is sub judice. When judgement of court will be out, then everybody will know about it. All I can say is that I have full faith in the judicial system of our country and the truth will prevail for sure."
Karim is also an alleged accused in the 2G spectrum case.
Last year, he was booked by Hyderabad police for the rape of a 25-year-old Delhi-based studen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sajid Khan Says He Treated Women Badly in this Old Interview
- Fortnite In-Game Tournaments Feature Now Available: Watch Video
- New Hyundai Santro Prices Leaked Ahead of October 23 Launch
- YouTube Suffers Outage for Over 30 Minutes, Social Media Goes into Meltdown Mode
- Samsung Galaxy W2019 Listed on TENNA Will Have Two 4.2-Inch Screens, 3,000mAh Battery
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...