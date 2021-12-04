‘I Have Got A Chance To Prove Myself’: Aayush Sharma Responds To Trolling

Actor Aayush Sharma has expressed his pain over the trolling he has been facing since his first film. The actor is starring in the recent release ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ with Salman Khan. Aayush responded the trolls in a recent interview saying that that people usually give credit to Salman Khan of whatever I do.

Aayush, who is married to Salman’s younger sister Arpita Khan, taking a dig at the trolls said that he also has own money and he is not empty-handed.

In a recent interview to Bollywood Bubble, Aayush hit back at the trolls said that the trolling has made him stronger than before. He said, “People say that I buy expensive cars despite doing small jobs and Salman Khan would have given it but I too have money and I am not empty-handed. People think that whatever I have achieved, it is because of the kindness of Bhaijaan.”

“I am happy to be trolled and will prove the trolls wrong. When this happened for the first time, I used to think, what mistake have I done? Then the criticisms turned out to be good for me. I have got a chance to prove myself,” said Aayush.

Since Aayush married Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan he has been on the target of the trolls. Aayush is playing a negative role in the recent film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. The actor has surprised everyone with his tremendous transformation in ‘Antim’. The Salman Khan starrer was released in threatres last week. The film has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Aayush Sharma was launched by Salman Khan with the 2018 film ‘Loveyatri’.

