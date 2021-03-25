I Have No Guts to Post a Picture of Sushant Singh Rajput with 'RIP': Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were one of the most popular showbiz couples after starring together in the TV show Pavitra Rishta. The two were in a six-year relationship till 2016, when they decided to part ways. When the actor was found dead at his Mumbai apartment in June 2020, Ankita could not bring herself to put up a social media post in condolence, as the tragedy hit her far more personally.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Manikarnika actress said that for the first few days, she could not come to terms with the tragedy. However, she was subject to judgment from people for not immediately dedicating a social media post to him.

Ankita said that she does not have the ‘guts’ to use ‘RIP’ along with a picture of Sushant. “People started judging me on not putting his picture on the same day he was gone. What do you expect from us? Koi apna chala jaata hai toh hum kya photo daalte hai (Do you put up a photo immediately after a loved one dies)? You won’t believe, till today, I have not ever posted any picture of Sushant with ‘RIP’. I have no guts to put something like that for him, because I can’t say, ‘rest in peace, Sushant’," she said.

After SSR’s death, Ankita had visited his father and sisters to offer condolences. But she couldn’t attend the funeral as did not want to see him like that. She has been judged for all her actions, and has also been subjected to heavy trolling for trying to move on from the tragedy and lead a happy life.