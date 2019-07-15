Take the pledge to vote

I Have No Regrets About Not Playing the Lead Hero in Films, Says Jimmy Shergill

Jimmy Shergill, who made his debut in Gulzar's 1996 film Maachis, has done several interesting films such as Mohabbatein, Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Tanu Weds Manu and Mukkabaaz.

IANS

Updated:July 15, 2019, 7:48 AM IST
Jimmy Shergill. (Image: IANS)
While many actors get bothered about the box office clash of their films with other actors, Jimmy Shergill is excited that two of his films—Family of Thakurganj and Jhootha Kahin Ka—are releasing on the same day.

He will be seen with veteran actors Saurabh Shukla and Rishi Kapoor, respectively, in the two films, and feels he his fortunate to be getting such opportunities. "Actually, with Rishi uncle it was so exciting to be part of an out-and-out comedy film. On Mr Shukla, we all know how fantastic an actor he is, and of his contribution to cinema and theatre. At times, I feel surreal. In fact, working with these veteran actors has helped me better my craft," he said.

Jimmy says he has no regrets about not getting to play lead roles in films. "People remember me for the characters I play, so (I have) no regrets for not playing a lead," he told IANS.

Family Of Thakurganj, set in Uttar Pradesh, also features Mahie Gill, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Yashpal Sharma and Pavan Malhotra. "The film has a political backdrop and (narrates the story of) how some people live without following any rules. It is a rooted story and a lot of dialoguebaazi happens, which is quite entertaining," he said.

Jhootha Kahin Ka, on the other hand, is a rom-com featuring Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Lillete Dubey and Rajesh Sharma along with Rishi Kapoor and Jimmy.

Jimmy, who made his debut in Gulzar's 1996 film Maachis, has done several interesting roles in films such as Mohabbatein, Munna Bhai MBBS, Yahaan, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Tanu Weds Manu and Mukkabaaz.

"I have worked with Gulzar saab, Rajkumar Hirani, Neeraj Pandey, Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap. Perhaps that is why I have no regrets. When I sit down and look at my body of work and the people I have collaborated with, I feel fortunate to have had those opportunities," he added.

