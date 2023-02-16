The association between politicians and film stars is not new in the southern states. Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Election, there are lots of speculations that Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep might join politics. The actor doesn’t hesitate to comment on social and political matters. Now, he has addressed these rumours for the first time. The actor said that he shares a good relationship with political figures, but hasn’t taken a decision to enter politics.

The Vikrant Rona actor told a Kannada news channel that he has met state Congress chief DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and state health minister DK Sudhakar. “I have a good relationship with everyone, but I have not made any decision regarding my political entry. I will make it public when I make a decision,” he added.

Kiccha also mentioned that more than political parties, he needs to know what his fans think about his foray into politics, which is the most important aspect for him. “I have to consult them as well. Service can be done without politics. First, I need to find an answer about myself, why I need to take the political plunge or I can still contribute in an individual capacity,” he stated.

Earlier this month, DK Shivakumar, the president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), visited Kiccha at the actor’s residence in Bengaluru. The photos from the meeting surfaced on social media. This led to many thinking that Kiccha may join Congress soon.

Shivakumar also shared a picture of himself along with the actor. “I met Mr Kiccha Sudeep, an actor who made a mark in various film industries and brought fame and respect to Karnataka. On this occasion, we discussed the problems facing the Kannada film industry. I got his suggestions for the special manifesto that the Congress is preparing to solve the problems of the Kannada film industry,” Shivakumar wrote in the caption of the photo.

Kiccha will be seen next in the lead role alongside Upendra and Shriya Saran in his upcoming film Kabzaa, directed by R Chandru. The film is about the life of a gangster, set in the pre-Independence era. It is slated to hit the big screens on March 17.

