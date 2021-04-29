I Have Used All My Savings, My Family Has Abandoned Me: 'Shri Krishna' Actor Sunil Nagar

Actor Sunil Nagar, who played Bhishma Pitamah in Shri Krishna, shared that he is facing financial crisis and that his family has abandoned him. He said that he was singing at a restaurant to make ends meet.

In an interaction with DNA, the actor said, “I am also a trained singer. So a few days back I got an offer to sing at a restaurant where they were also taking care of my day-to-day expenses, but then the lockdown was announced and that restaurant was shut down. I am unable to pay my rent for the last few months."

He further said, “My family has abandoned me. I gave the best education to my son and taught him at a convent school, and here I am today. I have siblings also, but nobody cares. Thankfully, I don’t have COVID right now, but I have other health problems. I hope life shows me a better morning someday."

The actor has asked for help from Cine and Tv Artists Association (CINTAA). He said that they have ensured to help him but he doesn’t know how long it will take.

Sunil has worked in both films and TV shows. He has appeared in movies such as Taal, Chatur Singh Two Star and U R My Jaan. On TV, he acted in shows like Om Namah Shivay, Shree Ganesh and Qubool Hai among others.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here