I Haven't Directed Single Film in 5 Years And Rohit Shetty Has Made Rs 2,000 Crore: Karan Johar

Karan Johar heaped praise on filmmaker Rohit Shetty for getting three mega movie stars--Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh-- together in Sooryavanshi.

At the trailer launch of the film, Karan said that it wasn't him but Rohit who managed to bring Akshay, Ajay and Ranveer on board, which wasn't an easy task.

"This is Rohit Shetty's universe. I have no hand in getting these three mega movie stars in one frame. There's only one man responsible and we're very happy to stand behind me. This man (Rohit) is a bonafide rockstar. I think it takes a certain kind of talent and ability to create this kind of universe. And, he does it every year. I haven't made a single film in last five years and Rohit has made some Rs 2,000 crore in these years. I really believe that I have so much to learn from him," Karan said.

Karan also said that the kind of madness that he was witnessing at the trailer launch venue, was not something one gets to see every day.

"There is palpable excitement in the room. I don't think in my years of producing and making films I have seen so much energy for the release of a trailer and justifiably so, because this is a universe which Hindi cinema hasn't seen. This is the first time that Indian cinema has a universe like this where you have the coalition of three mega movie stars," he added.

On the other hand, Rohit said it was quite challenging to figure out a new angle in his cop universe with Sooryavanshi.

Sooryavanshi is the third film in Rohit's cop universe after Ajay's Singham and Ranveer's Simmba. Both, Ajay and Ranveer will reprise their roles as Singham and Simmba in extended cameos in the film.

Rohit said, "It was challenging to figure out what new to present to the audience. Not the character or the actor. They have seen 'Singham', 'Simmba', so what new, big we can do with 'Sooryavanshi' because everyone will come with expectations."

The 46-year-old director said the Sooryavanshi crew got a lot of help from the police force during the making of the movie.

"There are a lot of real life cops, with whom we have researched. Now this (franchise) has become a brand of cops. We just have to tell them we want to make a film and everything is done for us," he added.

Akshay, who is returning to play a police officer, said donning the uniform of a cop for Sooryavanshi was a privilege.

"It feels good when I get an opportunity to wear the uniform, and not only that even the Army uniform. Uniform always has a lot of dignity and I consider myself lucky. We all are lucky to get opportunities where we play such great roles."

Katrina Kaif, who stars opposite Akshay in the movie, said even though the film revolves around Sooryavanshi's character, her role is crucial to the film.

"I absolutely love the part I am playing in the film. More than anything, what I look out for when I see a film is if it works for me. If it has moved me, if the story has touched me and if what I am doing is crucial to the film. And when you see the film, you will see everyone's role is crucial to the film," Katrina said.







The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 24.