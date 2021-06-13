'I Haven’t Figured Out Myself': Sriti Jha on Maintaining Low Profile

Television actress Sriti Jha, who plays the lead role of Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, revealed why she maintains a low profile. In a recent interview, the actress said, “I haven’t figured out myself who the real Sriti is. Nobody has figured that out maybe because we are constantly growing and evolving. I was someone, now I am someone else and I hope to become a more evolved person in the future."

Kumkum Bhagya, which has been running successfully on TV for around 7 years now will soon take a time leap. Talking to Times Of India, the actress said, “The viewers will see my character turn into a powerful corporate professional at a multinational company in another country. I look forward to approaching the character from a new perspective and hope to do it well. What’s interesting is that while she seems to be the boss lady in control to the world outside, she is deeply anguished on the inside, with her eyes giving away her pain at times."

Along with Sriti, actor Shabbir Ahluwalia is seen in the lead role in the show. The actors are seen playing husband-wife in the show. Kumkum Bhagya airs on Zee TV.

