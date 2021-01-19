I Haven't Received My Due As An Actor: Nehha Pendse

Panaji: Actor Nehha Pendse says her decision to feature in and produce the upcoming Marathi film “June” was born out of her desire to push herself as an artiste in an industry which hasn’t acknowledged the performer in her. In her career of over two decades, Pendse has featured in films across Hindi, Marathi, Telugu and Tamil, with projects like “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari”, Nana Patekar-starrer drama “Natsamrat” and the 2015 biopic “Gour Hari Dastaan”. With “June”, a coming-of-age drama set in Aurangabad, the 36-year-old actor said she has played a part which would surprise many.

“I realised despite of spending so many years in the industry, I’ve not received my due as an actor. I feel a lot of people couldn’t imagine me doing what I’ve done in ‘June’. I know I have the capacity, but for some reasons things didn’t happen my way. “It took courage for me to do the film, put my own money. I’m glad so far everything has turned out beautifully. I hope this gives me and the team confidence to make more good films,” Pendse told .