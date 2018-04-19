I Hope Justice is Served: Alia Bhatt on Kathua Rape Case

: Actress Alia Bhatt, who has beautiful memories of shooting her upcoming film Raazi in Kashmir, says she feels angry and hurt about the barbaric rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. She hopes that justice is served.The actress was present at a song launch for the Kashmir-set Raazi.Urged to express her views on the rape incident, Alia said: "It is a very disgraceful, shameful and terrible incident that has happened. As a girl, as a woman, as an individual, as a resident of this country, I feel very bad and hurt that something like this has happened."I was reading about the case for many days, but I stopped reading updates since the past two days because I think the more I read it, it makes me more upset, angry and hurt. I hope from my heart that justice is served. We should really go out there and condemn this because this cannot be done to us again and again."Alia was accompanied by Raazi director Meghna Gulzar, and co-actors Vicky Kaushal and Jaideep Ahlawat. They gathered to unveil the song Aye watan, sung by Arijit Singh and penned by Gulzar.Raazi is releasing on May 11.