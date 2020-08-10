'I Hope This Makes You Smile,' Akshay Kumar Wishes Fan Who's Been Writing to Him For 20 Years on Birthday

Actor Akshay Kumar has caught the netizens' attention with a loving gesture towards a fan. He extended birthday greetings to a fan who has been writing to him for 20 years.

The fan on Twitter wrote to the actor that initially she wrote letters to his home address and now she has joined the micro-blogging site because of him. She requested Akshay to wish her on her birthday and make her smile.

The actor made her day by replying to her. He tweeted, "Wishing you the happiest birthday dearest Debashri, May all your wishes come true. I hope this makes you smile. Love and prayers always."

Wishing you the happiest birthday dearest Debashri, May all your wishes come true♥️ I hope this makes you smile 😁Love and prayers always 🙏🏻 https://t.co/8UqqGbdpxI — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 9, 2020

Netizens appreciated the actor for his kind gesture. Some dropped heart emojis on his post, while a few requested him to reply to them as well.

Akshay has recently gone to the UK with the cast of Bell Bottom for shooting. Apart from him, the movie features Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta.

Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom is an espionage period thriller and it will release in 2021.

The actor last year in November shared his first look from the film, in which he can be seen sporting a moustache and wearing a coffee-tone suit and dark shades. The first look poster shows him sitting on the bonnet of a red car as a plane flies over his head.

Akshay this year will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi which is likely to hit big screens around Diwali. The movie was scheduled to be released in March, but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.