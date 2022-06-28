'I Hugged Shah Rukh Khan Tight': Actor Dhivyadharshini on Meeting SRK at Nayanthara-Vignesh's Wedding

Shah Rukh Khan made a dashing appearance at his Jawan co-star Nayanthara’s wedding with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Several pictures have gone viral from the ceremony where SRK can be seen posing with other guests and fans. Recently, Tamil TV actress Dhivyadharshini aka DD shared a couple of photos with the superstar and penned a long emotional note. In the first photo, she can be seen posing with him with his arms around her. In the next photo, the actress excitedly hugged SRK.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “I hugged him tight and I told him everything I wanted to tell ‘So Many years,soo many memories,soo much of joyyy you have given us sir,for all that you deserve onlyyy the bestttt of bestttt life sir. Everyday I will pray for ur heart’s Joy sir’ @iamsrk you don’t deserve any less or any sadness sir..

what a day to post this pic as our KING KHAN celebrates 30 years in this industry .There is no one like you ever before & ever after sir ❤️Thank you sooooo much #Atlee darling @priyaatlee for this kindness I wish you a block buster mega hit #jawan 1000crores vasool ❤️ @poojadadlani02#srk #atlee #jawan #ddneelakandan #kingkhan #hug #emotional”

Shah Rukh Khan will be pairing up with Nayanthara for the first time for Atlee’s film Jawan. Recently, the actor completed 30 years in Bollywood. To celebrate the day, he dropped his first character poster from his film Pathaan and also held an Instagram Live session. Talking about Pathaan, SRK revealed he has enjoyed the process of filming Pathaan, but has not gotten a chance to see the film yet. Calling Aditya Chopra (producer) and Siddharth Anand (director) ‘kanjoos’ because of not showing the film yet, he added that Pathaan gave him what he had been missing. SRK said that he took a break after Zero because he was not enjoying the process of filmmaking, but Pathaan offered him something different. And he even said that he hopes to achieve what he came to Mumbai for with Pathaan.

Apart from that, he also has Pathaan and Dunki in the pipeline.

