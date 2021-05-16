I Just Love Her Work: Jawaani Jaaneman Actress Alaya F on Alia Bhatt

Up-and-coming actress Alaya F might be one film old in the industry but she is not devoid of high ambitions. The Jawaani Jaaneman actress has her eyes set on her goals and knows where she wants to see her next. In an interview with a leading daily, she talked about working with actors like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, and others.

Talking of the actors she looks up to, Alaya told Etimes, “I have looked at different people for different things. I get inspired by just about anything. But my favourite actor would be Priyanka Chopra. My new favourite, who’s there been for a while now is Alia Bhatt. I just love her work. I think she is just so charming, on and off-screen. I think she is great. I look up to so many more people. There is so much wonderful talent in the industry, so there is always someone you can look up to or turn to for inspiration.”

Revealing about her long list of people she wants to work with, Alaya continued, “I have a long list of people I want to work with. I want to work with Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone. Basically, I want to work with just about everyone from the industry (laughs).”

The young actress made her acting debut with the film Jawaani Jaaneman where she was cast opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The film earned her her first Filmfare for Best Debut (Female).

