I Keep Telling Him to Post About Himself, Says Shradha Kapoor on Father Shakti's Instagram Debut

Shraddha Kapoor is at a very exciting stage in her career. The actor, whose next Stree is set to hit the screens on August 31, talks about Instagram, her father and Prabhas.I was laughing so much during Stree’s narration that I felt I had to be a part of it. It is so funny and such a unique story about a female and how all men are scared of her. The film’s theme is ‘Mard Ko Dard Hoga’. For me, being offered a film like this and getting to work alongside stellar actors such Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Bannerjee is an opportunity of a lifetime.I have put a lot of pressure on myself because I wanted to be as good as the rest of the cast.My second film, Luv Ka The End, was with a first-time director. In fact, it doesn’t feel like Stree is Amar Kaushik’s first film. All along, he knew exactly how he wanted the film to turn out. He would start each day by playing a song and everyone would start dancing, having fun.Definitely not. Despite Haseena not performing well, I am doing another biopic on Saina Nehwal. All I can do is work hard. The rest is up to the audience.It’s going really well. It’s very challenging as I have to be extremely good in a very short span of time whereas she is a champion who has been doing it for years. My badminton training is on. We will begin shooting the scenes in September. The badminton parts we’ll shoot next year because they are very extensive and I need more time to train.Absolutely. We have hung out once already. I would love to see her on sets, maybe get some training tips, but currently she is busy in her own career and training.Actually, I missed it by a whisker. I was doing a stunt in Hyderabad. My foot got stuck somewhere and my leg was stretched in a way that had it been stretched for another two inches, it would have suffered a bad tear. I was limping for a while but thank god, it wasn’t anything major, because had it happened, it would have set me back so much, training wise. I got lucky, really lucky.When I asked him to join Instagram, he very coolly said: “Haan, mai aa jata hu.” He was excited to join but he wants to share a lot about me and my brother. We keep telling him to post about himself too.Never, because he understands the value of being offered a film. He has deep regard for the film industry. It has given him so much. Seeing the way he values it, I find it very difficult to say no to a film.I kind of did it for Haider. When I found out that Vishal Sir was making it, I messaged him and also asked my manager to fix up a meeting with him. We met and then he wanted to audition me. I auditioned and that’s how landed the part. I am totally open to approaching a director for work. Why not?Those films set the bar so high that everything that followed just seemed not enough. It’s not a good idea to constantly compare the films I am doing now with my previous work. Each film should be taken for what it is. I decide films based on what I think is good content. Sometimes, the audience tends to differ. Ultimately, it’s all in their hands. If they don’t connect with your film, you have to accept it.No, not really. I am grateful to be a part of films. Period. I have great movies coming out. I am excited and nervous like I am before every release. I want to be remembered for my work and I am working hard towards it. Box office is important, sure, but it’s not the be all and end all.