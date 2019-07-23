I Knew I Had to Put in a Lot of Hard Work to Get Where I’m Today, Says Katrina Kaif

Actress Katrina Kaif says she always knew that she would have to put in a lot of effort to make a place for herself in Bollywood.

"When I entered the industry I knew I had to put in a lot of hard work to get where I am today," Katrina said.

Despite a dud debut in the 2003 crossover film Boom, Katrina made a mark with her distinct screen presence in films such as Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng, New York, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Fans especially loved her performances in her last two outings Zero and Bharat.

Talking about her experience of doing Zero, Katrina said, "Zero, according to me, is a film that encourages people to look beyond what holds them back and live a fulfilling life that they always dreamt of. I consider this film close to me because it talks about the passion that everyone should have in their life."

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai calls Zero one of his best directorial ventures. "The experience of bringing Zero to the audience has channelised the fearless, gutsy side of me, taking direction a notch higher as compared to my previous works,” he said.

“Zero, while being a dreamy fairytale-like story, also highlights the struggles that individuals like you and me deal with every single day. It was made to encourage people to believe in themselves and be their own hero," he added.

Also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, Zero will air on Zee Cinema later this month.

