I Knew Not Many Would Understand These Films, Says Nawazuddin on Manto and Photograph's Failure

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s last three Bollywood films—Manto, Thackeray and Photograph—though appreciated by critics, failed to make any impact at the box office. But the actor says he always kind of knew that these movies won’t be commercial successes.

Talking about it, he told Hindustan Times, “I knew not many would understand these films, that box office result might not be satisfactory because the language of such films is a little different. But as an actor, I’d continue making these films even if they don’t work. Kuch films aapke dil ke kareeb hoti hain, jiski sensibility aapse match karti hai.”

In the interview, he also spoke about the discrimination based on a person’s skin colour, which is rampant in the film industry. “It has always been there. Aam janta bhi apni heroine ko gori, aur hero ko gora dekhna chahti hai... Maa bhi chahti hai ki beta gori bahu le kar aaye. It’s all a part of society and it reflects in Bollywood. Things won’t change anytime soon,” he said.

On the professional front, the 45-year-old is currently gearing up for the premiere of the much-awaited second season of Netflix’s blockbuster show Sacred Games, in which he plays gangster Ganesh Gaitonde. He will then be seen in his brother Shamas Siddiqui’s debut directorial Bole Chudiyan, Sudhir Mishra’s Serious Men and Bangladeshi filmmaker Mustafa Sarwar Farooqui’s No Lands Man.

