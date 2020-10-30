I Know How I Felt About the Ending When I First Read it: Emilia Clarke on Game of Thrones

HBO's Game of Thrones - a series based on George RR Martin's novels of the same name - took the world by storm over its ten-year run through eight seasons. While the series remained top of the charts and received many awards too, its final season caused quite the dividing stir among its very large fanbase.

Daenerys Targaryen's character transformation in the series' final season, played by British star Emilia Clarke, was one of the main dividers among GoT fans.

It has now surfaced that Emilia has been dropping hints that she was not happy with the cold-hearted, villainous direction her character on the show had been made to take.

New details about the show have come to light with the release of the book Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon: Game of Thrones and the Official Untold Story of the Epic Series. Excerpts shared by WinterIsComing.net reveals that Clarke was against certain decisions made by the show makers David Benioff and DB Weiss.

Clarke in an interview to The Sunday Times said, "I know how I felt about the ending when I first read it". She was weighing the options at every turn and tried not to consider too much of what others have to say. Clarke was worried about how the fans would receive it, as they were the ones who made us successful, she added.

The actress also spoke of the show’s reach and vast airtime saying that it was as sensational as it was because of the 10-year span it enjoyed on the small screens, including the time spent on its publicity and its making. "It was all about the set pieces," she added.

Clarke also mentioned about the heroic figure to a villainous transformation of the character she portrayed on the show, the actress said, she felt for her and was annoyed that Jon Snow got away with murder.

Game of Thrones ended its run with a finale in 2019 which was poorly received. The show however, stacked a record number of 32 nominations at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. It won 12, which included one for 'Outstanding Drama Series'.