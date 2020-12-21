I Learnt Comedy Through Theatre, Says Shikha Talsania

New Delhi: Actor Shikha Talsania, who is looking forward to the release of “Coolie No 1”, says she was introduced to the art of comedy at a young age through the stage plays of her parents. The actor, daughter of actors Tiku and Dipti Talsania, said her regular visits to the theatre instilled spontaneity in her acting approach.

“I saw a lot of theatre; both of my parents are theatre artistes. To see that process of creating magic every night on stage influenced me a lot. It taught me to be spontaneous, instinctive, and breathe with the audience. “Every night the audience is different. It’s a collective experience. Watching all the different actors on stage, including my parents, that’s where I think I learnt comedy. It is about how much you can do it with, make it yours,” Shikha told .