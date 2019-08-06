I Like Doing Patriotic Films but if I feel I’m Getting Typecast, I’ll Move On, Says John Abraham

John Abraham has been making patriotic films lately, be it Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Satyameva Jayate, Romeo Akbar Walter or his forthcoming film Batla House.

However, the Desi Boyz actor says he doesn’t want to restrict himself exclusively to one genre. Talking about it, he told Mid-Day, “I like to do patriotic movies, but I won't make a jingoistic film. I'm not against any other country or religion. But the day I feel I am getting typecast, I will move away from [the genre]."

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film follows the aftermath of Delhi police’s raid at a flat in Batla House and gunning two alleged terrorists in the wake of a series of bomb blasts that killed 26 people and injured another 133 on September 13, 2008.

Considering the sensitive nature of the film’s subject, John says they have tried to keep the narrative as bias free as possible. "We cannot be clouded by our own judgment. We've told the story from different points of view, including the Delhi Special Cell, the witnesses, the terrorists/victims, and even the court,” he said.

“We have left the film open to debate; we'll be happy if someone doesn't agree with our point of view because it will lead to a discussion, which is our goal. We aren't passing any judgment with this film," he added.

Written by Ritesh Shah, who has previously penned films like Raid, Pink and Airlift, Batla House also stars Mrunal Thakur and Manish Chaudhari in important roles. It will release on August 15.

