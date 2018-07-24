English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
I Like to Experiment, Says Mithila Palkar
For now, Mithila is happy to get associated with Bindass Originals' Girl in the City -- a story filled with drama, friendship, competition and lots of fashion. Its third chapter premiered on all Bindass platforms on July 13.
New Delhi: Actress Mithila Palkar says she wants to challenge herself by trying different things and experimenting with her craft.
Asked how would she like to challenge herself, Mithila told IANS: "By trying to do as many things as I can... I don't like to stick to one thing. I like to keep experimenting -- singing, dancing, acting.
"I want to learn an instrument, dive. I want to do everything. I will keep pushing myself into as many things as I can."
Talking about the series, she said: "I'm extremely excited about the series. This is the third chapter. My character is getting to do what she has been wanting to do."
Talking about the series, she said: "I'm extremely excited about the series. This is the third chapter. My character is getting to do what she has been wanting to do."
