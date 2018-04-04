I Live For This: Sushmita Sen Posts 'Portrait of Bliss' with Daughter Alisah

❤️ #ULTIMEGAN 😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅 A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Mar 13, 2018 at 11:05am PDT

Sushmita Sen, the epitome of grace and independence, on Tuesday, shared a beautiful photograph with her younger daughter Alisah. Clicked by her older daughter Renee, the photograph depicts a moment of bliss between the mother-daughter duo.Sushmita took to Instagram to share the photo and captioned it as, "#portraitofbliss A moment captured beautifully by my Renee!! “with eyes closed, no desire for directions, a smile on the lips for no apparent reason, a state of contentment & BLISS that tells you, YOU ARE HOME!!!!”She further added, "I live for this #feeling #ultimateromance #safehaven #mothersembrace #igotyou Renee & Alisah are my Dugga Dugga!!!!"The actor, who continues to inspire many, both personally and professionally, is an active Instagram user. She keeps sharing photographs and video snippets of her quality time with daughters.In a hilarious video shared by Sushmita, little Alisah tries to spell the word "Ultimatum".In another photograph, the trio was seen having a ball of a time as Renee had just gotten over with her exams.Here are a few other photographs of the wonderful trio.