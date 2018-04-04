I Live For This: Sushmita Sen Posts 'Portrait of Bliss' with Daughter Alisah
Sushmita Sen, the epitome of grace and independence, on Tuesday, shared a beautiful photograph with her younger daughter Alisah.
Sushmita took to Instagram to share the photo and captioned it as, "#portraitofbliss A moment captured beautifully by my Renee!! “with eyes closed, no desire for directions, a smile on the lips for no apparent reason, a state of contentment & BLISS that tells you, YOU ARE HOME!!!!”
She further added, "I live for this #feeling #ultimateromance #safehaven #mothersembrace #igotyou Renee & Alisah are my Dugga Dugga!!!!"
#portraitofbliss ❤️ A moment captured beautifully by my Renee!!💋😊 “with eyes closed, no desire for directions, a smile on the lips for no apparent reason, a state of contentment & BLISS that tells you, YOU ARE HOME!!!!” ❤️💋😍I live for this #feeling 😘#ultimateromance #safehaven #mothersembrace #igotyou 💋Renee & Alisah are my Dugga Dugga!!!!😇💃🏻
The actor, who continues to inspire many, both personally and professionally, is an active Instagram user. She keeps sharing photographs and video snippets of her quality time with daughters.
In a hilarious video shared by Sushmita, little Alisah tries to spell the word "Ultimatum".
In another photograph, the trio was seen having a ball of a time as Renee had just gotten over with her exams.
Here are a few other photographs of the wonderful trio.
Yippppeeeeee!!!!😄😍❤️ We are #2million 👍💃🏻 May the #Universe ALWAYS conspire to bring us closer!!!!❤️ Thank you ALL for making this journey on #instagram such a loved & inspired one!!!🙏👏❤️I am followed by 2 Million( and growing 😘) large hearted, spirited & audacious lives...you’re my #family born from the heart!!!😍 A biiiiig collective hug from Alisah, Renée & yours truly...Thank you for being such AMAZING people & my GREATEST strength!!! I LOVE YOU!!!!!💃🏻🎵😊❤️ #sharing #happiness #love 💋
