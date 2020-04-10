'I Look Like a Creepy Kid,' Sara Ali Khan Describes Herself in Flashback Friday Picture

Sara Ali Khan often shares pictures and videos of her younger self, revisiting her time as a child or a teenager. The 24-year-old actress has now shared two pictures of herself in similar poses, one from when she was much younger, and the other from current times.

Drawing comparisons between the two, the Love Aaj Kal actress said that even though she has grown up as woman, somethings about her as a girl have stayed the same. Sara also joked that she looks like a creepy kid.

"Something’s never change... literally! Throw to smaller Sara(in some ways )- same pose, same expression, same सजना धजना, same conviction p.s I know I look like a creepy kid that could justify fright but kindly ignore the devilish expression and look beyond at my consistent continuity #flashbackfriday #freakyfriday," she wrote in the caption.

Sara is quite active on Instagram. She often writes poems and shares funny posts on her Instagram account, sometimes even making herself the butt of the joke. The actress is also known to be proud of her major transformation from being obese to getting the perfect slim figure.

The actress has also been posting videos of her dance rehearsals, as well as some funny ones with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of herself with Ibrahim as they did the childhood 'knock-knock' joke.

