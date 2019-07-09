Take the pledge to vote

I Love Making People Laugh, I’m Not Scared of Being Typecast, Says Varun Sharma

Varun Sharma made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Fukrey and went on to feature in several films, including Dolly Ki Doli, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Raabta and Fukrey Returns.

IANS

Updated:July 9, 2019, 9:06 AM IST
I Love Making People Laugh, I’m Not Scared of Being Typecast, Says Varun Sharma
Image: Instagram/Varun Sharma
Known for portraying comic roles in films, actor Varun Sharma says he is not scared of getting pigeonholed in the comedy space.

Varun, who is fondly remembered as his character name Choocha, made his debut in Bollywood in 2013 with the film Fukrey. He later featured in films like Dolly Ki Doli, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Raabta and Fukrey Returns.

"I am not scared of getting typecast. It is always good to be cast in films with good stories and content, made by such amazing banners and directors. For an actor it's a task to work in films like these. So to be typecast, comes much later," Varun told IANS.

The actor says the comedy genre has given him a lot of love. "It has given me the name that I have today and an acceptance among the audience. So it will be kind of wrong to leave this genre or take a break from it to attempt something else. But my effort to do something else—some other genre is always going to be constant," he said.

Varun added that he is looking out for scripts like that. "I am figuring that out and meeting people for the same. There are certain things which are getting materialised and people will get to see a different side of me in the coming year.

But if you ask me, I am not actually scared of being typecast. I love making people smile and laugh. And for doing that, I kind of have one of the coolest achievements."

Varun currently has several films in his kitty, including Khandaani Shafakhana, Arjun Patiala, Chhichhore and RoohiAfza.

