'I Love You': Abhishek Bachchan's Heartwarming Post for 'Wifey' Aishwarya Rai on Birthday

Abhishek Bachchan shared a loving photograph of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with him to wish his "wifey" on her birthday. Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, "Happy birthday, Wifey. Thank you for everything! All that you do for us and mean to us. May you always smile and be happy. We love you eternally. I love you." Aishwarya's former co-star Anil Kapoor also commented on the post. "Happy Birthday to my friend," Anil wrote.

Aishwarya also took to Instagram to thank her fans and well-wishers for showering her with all the love and blessings. She wrote, "THE ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, Aaradhya my ANGEL... I LOVE YOU ETERNALLY, INFINITELY, and UNCONDITIONALLY. THANK YOU forever and beyond 😍💖🌹🌟 And Thank you to All my well-wishers for ALL your Love, blessings, and BEST WISHES today and every day. GOD BLESS ALWAYS."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in 2007. The duo has been married for over 13 years and has a daughter, Aaradhya. Their wedding ceremony was a private affair at the Bachchan's house.