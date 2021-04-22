'I Love You': Eijaz Khan's Birthday Wish for Pavitra Punia Will Melt Your Heart

Television actress Pavitra Punia recently celebrated her 34th birthday and her boyfriend Eijaz Khan made it extra special with a heartfelt wish. Taking to Instagram, Eijaz shared a couple of pictures of the duo. In the pictures, Pavitra can be seen posing with a birthday cake and balloons. Sharing the romantic picture of them, Eijaz wrote, “happy budday baby……keep smiling. .keep shining. .i love you. …#lockdown me happy baby #pavitra ki pawty ..with #ek . too much cake ho gaya." (sic)

Pavitra returned the wish by writing “love you to the moon and back love 🌀✨❤️ the precious gift of my life" in the comment section.

Pavitra and Eijaz found love in the house of Bigg Boss. Talking to Times of India, Eijaz had hinted at their marriage this year. “We are keeping our fingers crossed and if all goes well, Pavitra and I will get married this year. Abhi humare ghar waale bahut phaile hue hain, pehle unhe samet le and then we will think about marriage," he had said.

On the work front, Eijaz Khan has appeared in films and TV shows including R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut’s Tanu Weds Manu, Kkavyanjali, Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, Bhaskar Bharti, Kahiin Toh Hoga and Kasamh Se among many others.

Meanwhile, Pavitra has appeared in shows like Love U Zindagi, Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto, Hongey Judaa Na Hum, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Kavach… Kaali Shaktiyon Se.

