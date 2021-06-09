I Love You Forever: Shanaya Kapoor Mourns the Demise of Her Pet, Scooby

Sharing the heartbreaking news of her pet dog's death, aspiring actress Shanaya Kapoor put out an Instagram post. With pictures and videos of her pet Scooby, the starkidpaid her tributes to the toy poodle in the caption. She mentioned that the canine is going to remain part of her memories forever.

In the first picture, Shanaya is seen holding her furry friend in her arms while posing for the camera. The post also features old pictures and videos of the 12-year-old Scooby with Shanaya and her brother Jahaan.

This comes just a few days after Shanaya celebrated the dog's 12th birthday on June 5. She had even shared pictures with Scooby, calling it her "baby tiger"to celebrate the birthday with her Instagram family.

Shanaya, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with a Dharma Production film. According to reports, Shanaya’s debut film will be a love triangle where she will be seen along Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. The trio is already preparing for their roles with the acting workshop and if all goes well, the film can go on the floor in July 2021.

The film's shooting was previously delayed because of COVID-19 lockdown that were imposed after the surge in coronavirus cases in India. However, now that the situation is getting better, the film's team will soon be finalizing a foreign location for the film. The movie will be directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Previously, Shanaya worked as an assistant director for her cousin Janhvi Kapoor's release, Gunjan Saxena -The Kargil Girl. The experience of working on a film set is surely going to help in her performance.

Speculation about Shanaya’s Bollywood debut has been making rounds ever since she made her appearance in le Bal des Débutantes in Paris in 2019

