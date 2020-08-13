'I Love You Mumma': Janhvi Kapoor Wishes Sridevi on Birth Anniversary with Black and White Photo

It's Sridevi's birth anniversary today, and daughter Janhvi Kapoor shared a black and white photo in memory of her superstar mother. As fans of the late actress poured out tributes to her, Janhvi expressed her emotions with just these words, "I Love You Mumma."

The photo, which shows Janhvi hugging Sridevi, seems to have been taken during a dinner outing. Fans joined Janhvi in saying that they miss her. Sridevi passed away in February 2018 at the age of 59.

"We love her too so much and miss her...," commented one follower on Instagram. Another wrote, "She must be so proud of you." Actress Bhumi Pednekar dropped a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram I love you mumma A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Aug 12, 2020 at 11:36pm PDT

Sridevi's birthday comes just a day after Janvhi's new film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl released. Janhvi stars as Indian Air Force's first combat pilot in the biopic. The film released on Netflix and is Janhvi's first film as a solo lead.

Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak, that was released a few months after Sridevi's death. Both Janhvi and her sister Khushi often accompanied Sridevi to various events. Sridevi would often share photos with her family on Instagram.