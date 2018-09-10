Sushmita Sen's Miss Universe Successor Chelsi Smith Dies at 43; Bollywood Star Shares Emotional Post

I loved her smile & that generous spirit!!! Rest in peace my beautiful friend @Chelsi_Smith #MissUniverse1995 Dugga Dugga 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rm63b98Q72 — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) September 9, 2018

Former Miss Universe Chelsi Smith passed away at the age of 43 on September 8 after battling from liver cancer for almost a year. Smith succeeded Bollywood star Sushmita Sen at the International beauty pageant. Sen, who had crowned her at the 1995 Miss Universe pageant, mourned the loss of Smith by writing a heartfelt message for her on Twitter.Sharing a throwback picture of that year, Sen wrote, “I loved her smile and that generous spirit!!! Rest in peace my beautiful friend Chelsi Smith #MissUniverse1995 Dugga Dugga”. (sic)Jarrod Klawinsky, a spokesman for Smith, tells the Houston Chronicle Smith was diagnosed with liver cancer in spring 2017.Smith started her beauty queen career in 1994 with the Miss Galveston County crown. She went on to earn the Miss Texas USA and Miss USA crown the following year. The family statement says Smith is the only biracial woman to ever win all three crowns. The Chronicle reports Smith was also the only Texan to become Miss Universe.The family says a public memorial service is planned for October in Houston.(With AP inputs)