Sushmita Sen's Miss Universe Successor Chelsi Smith Dies at 43; Bollywood Star Shares Emotional Post
Chelsi Smith succeeded Bollywood star Sushmita Sen at the International beauty pageant.
Image courtesy: YouTube
Former Miss Universe Chelsi Smith passed away at the age of 43 on September 8 after battling from liver cancer for almost a year. Smith succeeded Bollywood star Sushmita Sen at the International beauty pageant. Sen, who had crowned her at the 1995 Miss Universe pageant, mourned the loss of Smith by writing a heartfelt message for her on Twitter.
Sharing a throwback picture of that year, Sen wrote, “I loved her smile and that generous spirit!!! Rest in peace my beautiful friend Chelsi Smith #MissUniverse1995 Dugga Dugga”. (sic)
Sharing a throwback picture of that year, Sen wrote, "I loved her smile and that generous spirit!!! Rest in peace my beautiful friend Chelsi Smith #MissUniverse1995 Dugga Dugga". (sic)
I loved her smile & that generous spirit!!! Rest in peace my beautiful friend @Chelsi_Smith #MissUniverse1995 Dugga Dugga 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rm63b98Q72— sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) September 9, 2018
