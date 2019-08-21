I Made Those Films Because I Always Thought Cinema Had to Be Larger Than Life, Says Karan Johar

Karan Johar is often criticised for only focussing on beautiful, high-class people with perfect lives in his works, but the filmmaker has said he won’t apologise for films he has made, although he is willing to change his cinematic syntax with changing times.

"I made those kind of films because I was raised in a certain atmosphere and there was also an aspiration that was attached to my way of thinking. I always thought that cinema was meant to be larger-than-life and therefore, I created characters that were aspirational.

“But somewhere down the line, cinema's syntax changed. I have to kind of adapt to that and make sure that my characters are more rooted and real, so that they don't seem so flashy anymore. I am accused of affluenza but I won't apologise for the films that I have made, although I think I have to tweak the level affluenza in future," Johar said.

“Everyone says I make films about first world problems. It is said that if Ranbir Kapoor flies a private plane in a film, then his heart shouldn't be broken at all. Apparently, if you are wealthy you are not allowed to feel pain," he added.

On the professional front, Johar will soon be directing his big-budget multi-starrer period drama Takht, featuring Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhavi Kapoor.

