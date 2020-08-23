I Need to Breathe: Sooraj Pancholi Leaves Instagram, Deletes All Posts Except One

Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi on Friday said that he is leaving Instagram until it becomes a better place. He deleted all his posts on the photo-sharing app except one. The only post one can see on his Instagram timeline is a photo he shared on his 28th birthday in 2018.

Taking to Instagram stories, Sooraj wrote, "See you Instagram! Hopefully will see you someday when the world is a better place. I need to breathe #Suffocated.”

Sooraj's post comes after his name was linked to the deaths of celebrity manager Disha Salian and Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June. His name was also dragged in rumours, with some claiming that Disha was pregnant with the Satellite Shankar actor's baby at the time she passed away on June 8, in a case of a reported suicide.

Sooraj had taken to social media to clear his name in another unverified news reports claiming that he knew Disha. He had slammed a news channel for spreading fake news and mis-identifying his friend for Disha Sailan. In the now-deleted post, he had written, "That girl in the picture which was clicked in 2016 is not “Disha Salian” that is my friend @agaur21 (Anushri Gaur) who doesn’t even live in India. Please stop brainwashing people and PLEASE stop harassing me and dragging me into this!"

In a recent interview, the actor also said that such reports cause stress to his family and they are afraid that he might harm himself. He told India Today, “I am trying to stay positive right now. You know, as strong and as positive as I can be, I don’t discuss this with my family because I know they are already in a lot of stress because of me, thinking about me all the time. In fact, my mother thinks that I’m going to harm myself. And she has spoken to me a couple of times. Even after Sushant’s death, she spoke to me saying, ‘Sooraj, whatever it is, if there’s anything in your heart please come and talk to us. Don’t be quiet.’"

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in sports drama Hawa Singh, directed by Prakash Nambiar.