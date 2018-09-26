GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

I Need to Push Myself: Ayushmann Khurrana on Having to Audition for Andhadhun

Ayushmann Khurrana says it’s no big deal auditioning for a film you want to be a part of.

News18.com

Updated:September 26, 2018, 11:22 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
I Need to Push Myself: Ayushmann Khurrana on Having to Audition for Andhadhun
Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun releases on October 5. (Image: Instagram/Ayushmann Khurrana)
Loading...
Ayushmann Khurrana, Bollywood’s beloved boy-next-door, says he texted a director for the first time in six years (since his debut in Vicky Donor) for a role in film.

He wanted to work so badly with Sriram Raghavan that he didn’t mind auditioning for his role in the upcoming film Andhadun.

“I have established myself as a slice-of-life actor for the past six years and I wanted to break that mould and do a thriller. I wanted to work with Sriram Raghavan, the master of noir. It's the first time in years that I texted a director. Nobody expects me to do a thriller. I was like 'If you don't believe me, take a screen test.' I probably did that after six years. Next day they had a two camera set-up in his office and we did a couple of scenes,” he told India Today.

“It happens in the West most of the time. The biggest of stars, they audition. That's how it should happen. I need to and love to push myself,” he added.

Talking about the film, which also stars actors Tabu and Radhika Apte in important roles, he said, “Lots of people expect Andhadhun to be a dark film given it's from Sriram Raghavan. But this film is fun, entertaining, thrilling and while it has moments of darkness, overall it's not a dark film.”

On sharing screen space with an actor like Tabu for the first time, Ayushmann said, “She is a common crush between me and my dad. She is such a versatile actor. She is very Bollywood and still does contemporary subtle films. She has successfully changed the gear.”

Andhadhun releases on October 5.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...