English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I Need to Push Myself: Ayushmann Khurrana on Having to Audition for Andhadhun
Ayushmann Khurrana says it’s no big deal auditioning for a film you want to be a part of.
Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun releases on October 5. (Image: Instagram/Ayushmann Khurrana)
Loading...
Ayushmann Khurrana, Bollywood’s beloved boy-next-door, says he texted a director for the first time in six years (since his debut in Vicky Donor) for a role in film.
He wanted to work so badly with Sriram Raghavan that he didn’t mind auditioning for his role in the upcoming film Andhadun.
“I have established myself as a slice-of-life actor for the past six years and I wanted to break that mould and do a thriller. I wanted to work with Sriram Raghavan, the master of noir. It's the first time in years that I texted a director. Nobody expects me to do a thriller. I was like 'If you don't believe me, take a screen test.' I probably did that after six years. Next day they had a two camera set-up in his office and we did a couple of scenes,” he told India Today.
“It happens in the West most of the time. The biggest of stars, they audition. That's how it should happen. I need to and love to push myself,” he added.
Talking about the film, which also stars actors Tabu and Radhika Apte in important roles, he said, “Lots of people expect Andhadhun to be a dark film given it's from Sriram Raghavan. But this film is fun, entertaining, thrilling and while it has moments of darkness, overall it's not a dark film.”
On sharing screen space with an actor like Tabu for the first time, Ayushmann said, “She is a common crush between me and my dad. She is such a versatile actor. She is very Bollywood and still does contemporary subtle films. She has successfully changed the gear.”
Andhadhun releases on October 5.
He wanted to work so badly with Sriram Raghavan that he didn’t mind auditioning for his role in the upcoming film Andhadun.
“I have established myself as a slice-of-life actor for the past six years and I wanted to break that mould and do a thriller. I wanted to work with Sriram Raghavan, the master of noir. It's the first time in years that I texted a director. Nobody expects me to do a thriller. I was like 'If you don't believe me, take a screen test.' I probably did that after six years. Next day they had a two camera set-up in his office and we did a couple of scenes,” he told India Today.
“It happens in the West most of the time. The biggest of stars, they audition. That's how it should happen. I need to and love to push myself,” he added.
Talking about the film, which also stars actors Tabu and Radhika Apte in important roles, he said, “Lots of people expect Andhadhun to be a dark film given it's from Sriram Raghavan. But this film is fun, entertaining, thrilling and while it has moments of darkness, overall it's not a dark film.”
On sharing screen space with an actor like Tabu for the first time, Ayushmann said, “She is a common crush between me and my dad. She is such a versatile actor. She is very Bollywood and still does contemporary subtle films. She has successfully changed the gear.”
Andhadhun releases on October 5.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Was Raped at 16, Kept Silent: Padma Lakshmi Recounts Horror Story
- Shahid Kapoor on Playing Dingko Singh: Looking Exactly Like a Person Makes It a Caricature
- The $600000 PUBG Mobile Challenge is a Part of a Larger eSports Plan
- Adaptability the Key for FC Pune City Striker Iain Hume’s Indian Super League Longevity
- Not Just Leaking Kajol's 'Fake' Number, Here are Other Times Ajay Devgn Has 'Pranked' People in Bollywood
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...