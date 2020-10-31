I Need You Christmas: Jonas Brothers' Song has Priyanka Chopra Obsessed and Sophie Turner Crying

Released on Halloween eve, I Need You Christmas is a trip down memory lane for the Jonas Brothers. The warm, fuzzy holiday song has set the Christmas mood with childhood memories of celebrating the winter occasion.

Priyanka Chopra was also one of the millions who simply loved the new track. She took to social media to pen a message where she assured her followers that they will love the festival song. The actress wrote in one of her Instagram stories, "You guys are going to love this one. I'm obsessed."

New mom Sophie Turner also gave the biggest shoutout. Sophie, who is married to Joe Jonas, took to her Instagram story to write, "I'm not crying b****, you are."

Kevin Jonas also got some reaction from his respective counterpart. His wife Danielle also reposted the Jonas Brothers' post on her Instagram story, accompanied with a crying and heart emoji.

Nick Jonas, on October 30, took to his Instagram page to announce the song’s release. He accompanied his post with a short compiled video where three Jonas brothers are seen posing in co-ordinated pyjama sets. He captioned the post, "Seasons change, Come and go, But there’s one thing I know... I Need You Christmas is out now (sic)."

Nick Jonas’ mother-in-law Madhu Chopra commented on the former's post, saying, "I Need You Christmas is the most amazing song of the year, I promise."

In an earlier post, the American singer-songwriter shared a series of old photographs which are fond memories from Christmas celebrations with family over the years. He wrote, “Hopefully it can bring you guys the same feelings of warmth and happiness that creating it has brought us. We love you guys very much!”

I Need You Christmas is a memory evoking emotion-filled track. It includes mistletoe, catching up with loved ones, angels and waiting for Santa Clause. It reminds of all the memorable fam-jams around a beautifully lit Christmas tree. Last year, Jonas Brothers had released a song called ‘Like It's Christmas.’