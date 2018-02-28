I Never Had an Affair With Chris Pratt: Jennifer Lawrence

: Actress Jennifer Lawrence was widely blamed by fans for actor Chris Pratt's split from wife Anna Faris. But Lawrence says she was never in a relationship with her Passengers co-star.In an interview with FM channel KISS, the Oscar-winning actress talked about the weirdest rumours she had heard about herself. She also commented on speculation about her love life, reports dailymail.co.uk."I never had an affair with Chris Pratt on 'Passengers'. That's a good one... I mean they got a divorce like two years later and everybody was like (shouting) Jennifer Lawrence! And I was like what the... 'what I'm in Montreal two years later'," Lawrence said.There were rumours in 2016 that Pratt and Lawrence got into a relationship filming their sci-fi film Passengers. Pratt announced the news of his split from his wife of eight years Faris last year.