I Never Interfere in Athiya's Films: Suniel Shetty Calls Motichoor Chaknachoor Producers' Allegations Lies

'Motichoor Chaknachoor' was Suniel's daughter Athiya Shetty's feature opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. A notice was sent by the producers to Suniel for allegedly interfering with the film.

News18.com

Updated:January 13, 2020, 10:55 AM IST

'Motichoor Chaknachoor' was Suniel's daughter Athiya Shetty's feature opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. A notice was sent by the producers to Suniel for allegedly interfering with the film.

In April 2019, Suniel Shetty was served a legal notice for allegedly interfering in her daughter Athiya's movie Motichoor Chaknachoor. The actor has finally broken his silence on the controversy now.

Talking to Hindustan Times, he said, “I can very strongly say that I never interfere in Athiya’s films and that was all a lie. The producers (Rajesh and Kiran Bhatia) said what they wanted to but I never gave any explanation (at that time) because it was somebody else’s film. I had no involvement in it (at all).”

Directed by Deba Mitra Hasan, the film’s producers Rajesh and Kiran Bhatia had sent a notice to Suniel on March 13 with their lawyer’s aid.

Reported by Mumbai Mirror, the notice read, “Mr Suniel Shetty has no right, title and/or interest in the said film and has no capacity or any authority to either directly or indirectly discuss or take any decisions, negotiate, strategise or overlook the edit or in any manner interfere or be involved with the film Motichoor Chaknachoor or with its cast, crews, technical teams or coordinate with the studio involved with the film or its creative and marketing teams or post productions or any person connected or with the trade. If done so, it shall be considered as trespassing and breach of confidentiality at its own risk, cost and consequences."

Suniel further said that he did not speak to the producers after that incident and clarified that he knows where to draw the line having worked with several producers and directors in the industry. “Between the producer and me, we both know who is lying and who isn’t. My conscience is 100% clear that I was definitely not wrong at all. Motichoor Chakhnachoor gave Athiya an opportunity to perform and she was appreciated as an actor. What more would a father want?,” he said.

The Athiya Shetty-Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer received a mixed response both at the box office and among the critics.

