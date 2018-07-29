I Never Let Success Or Failure Get to My Head, Says Huma Qureshi

Actress Huma Qureshi says failure and success are a part of everyones journey, and she doesn't let them get to her head."I've learnt from my mother that goodness never fails. I also believe in the concept of karma. These have helped me both personally and professionally. I've tried to approach both my work and my personal equations with utmost positivity and goodness," Huma, who turned a year older on Saturday, told IANS over an email.After doing some short films, Huma, who hails from Delhi, came into the spotlight with Anurag Kashyap's dark thriller Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2 in 2012.From Gangs of Wasseypur, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, Ek Thi Daayan, Dedh Ishqiya to Jolly LLB 2, Huma takes up strong female characters in films. At the moment, she is seen judging the talent hunt show "India's Best Dramebaaz" on the small screen.The actress says she is "very happy with the choices" she has made."Because each of them have been lessons. Failure and success are a part of everyone's journey. I have learnt from each mistake and cherish every success. I never let success or failure get to my head and only hope to give everything I take on my best."How have your ambitions changed over the time?"I always wanted to be an actor and be known for good work, which will never change with time. The urge to prove something in the creative space is always there. It keeps me grounded. As an actor, over the years, I've probably got a wee bit greedy of wanting to dabble in various genres and experiment with different roles," she said.For her birthday, the actress took some time off and went to Armenia."I've normally worked on most of my birthdays but this year I decided to take a holiday to an exotic destination. There is so much to celebrate and I will be travelling to the picturesque Armenia with a few friends for my birthday."Walking down the memory lane, she said: "My childhood has been quite a normal one. My mother has always been my pillar of strength. I have fond memories that I'll always cherish. From all the mischievous things that Saqib (Saqib Saleem) and I did as kids, to the cute hand-made birthday cards, I'll cherish it all. My parents have always given me everything that a child needs during my growing up years."Huma says it is very important to have a work-life balance."I'm blessed to be surrounded with family and friends that I can rely on... We are each other's support system."What's keeping her busy these days?"'India's Best Dramebaaz'. It is my debut TV show and what better than being part of a show based on acting. It's a perfect debut for me. I'm in the process of signing a few interesting projects but it is too soon to talk about it at the moment."