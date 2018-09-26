English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I never see myself or watch my films: Disha Patani
Disha Patani says she is still getting comfortable with the process of filmmaking.
Disha Patani will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. (Image: Instagram/ Disha Patani)
Currently busy shooting for Bharat, her upcoming film with Salman Khan, Disha Patani says she cannot judge her performance as an actor because she feels shy to watch her own films.
Disha made her acting debut in 2015 with the Telugu film Loafer. She then ventured into Bollywood in 2016 with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story after which she was seen in films like Kung Fu Yoga and Baaghi 2.
Asked whether she has evolved in her craft, Disha told IANS, “I can’t judge myself in terms of acting. I am very shy. I never see myself or watch my films. So, I don’t know. But for sure I am getting more comfortable with the whole environment of filmmaking.”
The 26-year-old called Salman a great human being. Talking about working with him, she said: “He is very nice. He is a great human being and he’s a great co-star. We are working very hard for the film. We are doing different scenes and action. It has been really nice and it has been really great.”
Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also stars Katrina Kaif.
Disha was in Bhubaneswar to launch the first store of British multinational retailer Mark & Spencer in Odisha. Asked if she is fashion conscious, she said, “I am not fashion conscious. I believe in comfort and I always want to wear clothes that I am comfortable in and I should feel beautiful more than anybody else should feel.”
