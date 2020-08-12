'I Only Have Love for Rithvik Dhanjani in My Heart', Says Asha Negi

Rumours of differences between actors Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi have been doing rounds for quite some time. As of now, none of them have given any clarity about any differences that have occurred between them.

However, in a recent interview with AajTak, Asha said that she has no hard feelings for Rithvik and only wishes well for him. The Pavitra Rishta actress also mentioned that currently she and Rithvik are both working on themselves so that they can give their best.

Asha has also urged her fans to not judge them as actors are human beings too. She said, “I will say that this is life and us actors are also human beings. I would ask our fans not to judge us and respect the decisions we take."

The couple have been in the relationship since 2013. The duo participated together in dance reality show Nach Baliye 6.

Meanwhile, Asha will soon be seen in the second season of a web series titled Abhay. She will be seen playing the role of a reporter named Sonam. The other lead characters of the show include, Ram Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Chunky Pandey and Nidhi Singh.

Speaking about her experience, she said that she had a great time shooting with Kunal.