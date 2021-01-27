I Owe My Fan Base To Action Films: 'Monster Hunter' Star Milla Jovovich

Mumbai: Hollywood star Milla Jovovich feels blessed to have amassed a dedicated fan following for delivering high-octane action sequences with her movies. Jovovich, who was born in Kiev, Ukraine before her parents emigrated to the US, started her film journey with movies like “Return to the Blue Lagoon”, “Chaplin” and Richard Linklater’s “Dazed and Confused”.

But after a brief hiatus, the actor took a plunge in the action genre with “The Fifth Element”, co-starring Bruce Willis and Gary Oldman. Jovovich was able to showcase her action credential in the cult classic movie and later followed up with the blockbuster “Resident Evil” franchise. Today, Jovovich is one of the most recognised female action stars and she feels content with the love and recognition that has come her way over the years.

“I make fun movies and people love to see me kick b**t. I’ve also made loads of independent movies. In the end, it’s the big action films that have really given me the fan base that I have today. I’m super lucky. I’ve had a lot of praise. I have a lot of fans that love what I do,” the 45-year-old actor told .