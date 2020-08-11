'I Play Self-obsessed Version of Myself': Kiara Advani on Her Cameo in 'Masaba Masaba'

Masaba Masaba, Netflix’s upcoming series, will give fans a sneak peek into the world of designer Masaba Gupta and her mother veteran actress Neena Gupta. It’s her first on-screen outing with the actress.

The series also stars Bollywood actress Kiara Advani and she is super excited to be seen as a typical Bollywood diva in the series. Kiara will be seen playing a cameo. Speaking about the same to Mid-day, she said, "Since it's a unique show, I was more than happy to do a cameo. I play a self-obsessed version of myself. It's like doing a spoof of yourself."

The actress will be seen in the role of an actress whom Masaba dresses for an upcoming event. The exchange that takes place at Masaba’s store is hilarious. The series is going to be released soon. Earlier, she has amused the viewers with her performance in Netflix original GUILTY and Lust stories.

Kiara was last seen in Netflix film Guilty. Before that, her comedy film Good Newwz with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh collected big bucks at the box office

Kiara will be next seen in Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar which will release on the digital platform. The upcoming horror-comedy is a remake of the super-hit Tamil film series Muni. The plot of the film revolves around Raghava, a cowardly man who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender woman who takes revenge on the ones who destroyed her life.

Kiara is also going to be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. She also has Shershaah in her kitty. Siddhartha Malhotra will be seen in the film on Captain Vikram Batra (PVC).