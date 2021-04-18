I Put My Phone Aside if I Get Overwhelmed with Social Media: Alaya F

Actress Alaya F says she tries keeping it as real as she can on social media and adds that while she enjoys the platform, she doesn’t take it too seriously.

“I really enjoy social media, I try to keep it real. But I make sure not to take it more seriously. It brings in a lot of good and bad," she told IANS.

In fact, the actor adds that if she starts getting overwhelmed by social media, she puts her phone away.

“You have to focus on the good and if it gets overwhelming, take a break. If I see myself getting overwhelmed with social media, I just put my phone aside — until I am ready to deal with it again," she says.

For Alaya, it is all about enjoying her time on social media.

“I like to enjoy it, take my time with it, keep it real so that it is not stressful. You don’t have to worry about keeping up an image," she says.

Meanwhile, the actress, who made her Bollywood debut with the film Jawaani Jaaneman last year, was recently seen in the music video Aaj sajeya.

